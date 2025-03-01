Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Thousands Rally Across Greece Marking Two Years Since Deadly Train Crash

Mar 1, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Thousands of people rallied in cities and towns across Greece today, demanding justice on the second anniversary of the country’s deadliest-ever train crash. Striking workers grounded flights and halted sea and train transport, bringing the nation to a standstill.

The tragic incident occurred on the night of February 28, 2023, when a passenger train packed with students collided head-on with a goods train, claiming the lives of 57 people near the Tempi gorge in central Greece. An inquiry concluded yesterday that the accident was caused by human error, poor maintenance, and inadequate staffing.

Mass demonstrations were planned in dozens of cities across the country. All international and domestic flights were grounded as air traffic controllers joined seafarers, train drivers, doctors, lawyers, and teachers in a 24-hour general strike to pay tribute to the victims of the crash. Businesses were shut, and theatres cancelled performances.

