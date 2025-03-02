BNP warns Yunus govt to announce election roadmap or face action

Zakir Hossain in Dhaka

Bangladesh’s former premier Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has warned the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government to announce a clear roadmap for the national elections within this month or face political action from democratic forces. BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed issued the warning on Saturday while speaking at a book launch event in Dhaka.



“If you (the government) do not announce the roadmap for the national parliamentary elections within this month for any excuse, then we, the democratic forces, will sit and re-determine it politically,” Salahuddin said.

He also urged interim leader Muhammad Yunus to take immediate steps and announce the election roadmap, stressing the urgency of the matter. Salahuddin further criticized those advocating for a Constituent Assembly or a Second Republic, saying, “Those who raise these issues either do not understand the situation or are involved in a conspiracy to prolong the democratic process.”