Thailand’s Opal Suchata Wins 72nd Miss World Title

WEB DESK

Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri has been crowned Miss World 2025 at the 72nd Miss World Pageant held in Hyderabad last evening. Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszková crowned Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri, marking the culmination of month-long cultural exchange and competition.

The grand finale brought together 108 contestants from around the globe. The top contestants had advanced through a series of fast-track events like the Head-to-Head Challenge, Top Model, Beauty with a Purpose, Talent, Sports, and Multimedia, before being narrowed down to 40 quarterfinalists, then a Top 10 in each continental group, followed by the Top 5, Top 2, and finally, one crowned winner.

Speaking after being crowned, Miss World Opal Suchata Chuangsri expressed a mix of joy and disbelief calling the moment surreal. She has overwhelmed with emotion as her country had waited for over seven decades for the achievement.

Akashvani's Correspondent reports that in a stunning culmination of grace, beauty, and strength, Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri has been crowned Miss World 2025 in a star-studded ceremony in Hyderabad.

The grand finale witnessed reigning queen Krystyna Pyszkova from the Czech Republic pass on her crown to the new titleholder. She edged out Hasset of Ethiopia in the grand finale, who has been the runner-up. Donned in a white gown adorned with floral motifs, Opal emphasised on sticking on to core values as success mantra.

Earlier, India’s hopes to get the coveted title were extinct in early rounds as Nandini Gupta, who represented India, failed to enter the Top 8 finalists. India has won the title six times with actress Manushi Chhillar being the last winner of the title in 2017.

Earlier, finalists have been put through a round of thought-provoking questions by the panel of judges. Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri answered a question from Actor Sonu Sood that ‘what the journey taught her about storytelling and personal responsibility. Her answer was that she learned they must become people of their loved ones look up to, and no matter how far they go, their actions should always speak louder.

Each continental group produced a winner after a rapid-fire 45-second round where they were asked why they deserved the crown. The continental queens were Miss Martinique representing Americas and Caribbean, Miss Ethiopia for Africa, Miss Poland for Europe, and Miss Thailand for Asia and Oceania.

The event witnessed captivating performances, including a spirited Bollywood dance segment by Jacqueline Fernandez and actor Ishaan Khatter. Actor Sonu Sood was presented with the Miss World Humanitarian Award at the event.

The panel of judges included public health expert Dr. Carina Tyrell, philanthropist Sudha Reddy, actor and producer Rana Daggubati, Telangana Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, actress and former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar, actor Sonu Sood, the Stage Director for Miss World, Donna Walsh and Miss World Chairperson and CEO Julia Morley who announced the final result.