In Response to U.S. Proposal, Hamas Demands Lasting Truce and Gaza Pullout”

AMN / WEB DESK

Hamas has responded to an Israel-backed ceasefire proposal presented by US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to mediators. Hamas has stated that it is ready to release 10 living Israeli hostages and 18 deceased hostages in exchange for some Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas also demanded changes to the proposed ceasefire plan. Hamas is asking for a permanent truce, a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and assurance for ongoing aid to the area.

None of these requests are included in the current deal. They mentioned that they have sent their response to the US. However, the US has termed the demands as unacceptable. In a post on X, Witkoff said that it is totally unacceptable. He said Hamas should accept the framework proposal as the basis for proximity talks.

The ceasefire proposal consists of a 60-day pause in fighting, the release of 28 Israeli hostages – alive and dead – in the first week, and the release of 30 more once a permanent ceasefire is in place. It also proposes the release of 1,236 Palestinian prisoners and bodies of 180 Palestinians. The proposal also lays out a plan for sending humanitarian aid to Gaza via the United Nations and other agencies.