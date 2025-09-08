Tel Aviv, London witnessed protests, violent clashes

In Tel Aviv, families and supporters of Israeli hostages took to the streets last evening, demanding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sign a deal to secure the release of their loved ones from Hamas custody. The mass demonstration was organised in the shadow of the Israel Defense Forces’ plan to take over Gaza City, in the north of the strip, where some of the remaining 48 hostages are believed to be held.

The British capital, London, also witnessed violent clashes last evening as more than 425 protesters were arrested during a rally outside the British parliament, calling on the United Kingdom’s government to lift a ban on the Palestine Action group. The protests are the latest in a series of rallies denouncing the UK government’s decision in July to ban Palestine Action under the Terrorism Act 2000.

Earlier, in Gaza, a second high-rise building was destroyed in an overnight bombing by the Israeli military, killing 56 Palestinians. Israel yesterday issued evacuation warnings for two high-rise buildings in Gaza and nearby areas. Avichay Adraee, a military spokesperson, claimed without providing evidence that the buildings were targets because Hamas had infrastructure inside or near them. AIR