Tata Punch Crosses 6 Lakh Units – Redefining India’s SUV Experience

AMN / Mumbai

– Tata Motors has achieved a landmark milestone with its revolutionary compact SUV, the Tata Punch, surpassing 6 lakh units in production in under four years. This remarkable feat solidifies the Punch’s stature as one of India’s most loved SUVs and a true game-changer in the automotive industry.

Launched in October 2021, the Punch introduced India to a new class of vehicles — the sub-compact SUV — blending bold design with accessibility and practicality. From bustling cities to emerging towns, it has earned the trust and admiration of Indian consumers with its commanding road presence, class-leading safety, and versatile performance.

In 2024, the Punch created history by becoming India’s highest-selling car, a testament to its growing influence and universal appeal.

“The Punch reflects the spirit of a confident, emerging India,” said Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

“Crossing the 6 lakh mark isn’t just a production milestone — it represents the faith that lakhs of Indians have placed in a vehicle that delivers both style and substance. With our ‘India Ki SUV’ campaign, we celebrate not just numbers, but the dreams, journeys, and pride of every Punch owner.”

What Makes the Tata Punch a National Favourite?

🔹 First-Time Buyer’s Delight: Nearly 70% of ICE Punch buyers are first-time car owners, reflecting its strong connect with new, aspirational customers.

🔹 Women-Friendly Appeal: A striking 25% of Punch.ev owners are women, drawn to its compact design, high ground clearance, and secure driving experience.

🔹 Widespread Presence: Punch enjoys balanced ownership across urban and rural India—24% from Tier 1 cities, 42% from Tier 2, and 34% from Tier 3 towns.

Pioneering Features That Drive Success

Available in Petrol, CNG, and EV powertrains

powertrains Boasts 5-star safety ratings (ICE – Global NCAP, EV – Bharat NCAP)

(ICE – Global NCAP, EV – Bharat NCAP) Contributes to 36% of Tata’s overall passenger vehicle sales

Commands a dominant 38% market share in sub-compact SUV segment (FY25)

Has earned over 20 prestigious automotive awards

Witnessed a strong 15% year-on-year growth

India Ki SUV – More Than Just a Car

To commemorate the success, Tata Motors has launched a powerful nationwide campaign — “India Ki SUV” — celebrating the millions who made this journey possible. The campaign highlights how the Punch has become more than just a car — it’s a symbol of ambition, empowerment, and new beginnings for India’s youth, women, families, and first-time buyers.

As Tata Motors continues to innovate, Punch remains a proud symbol of Indian ingenuity and inclusive mobility. Its legacy is only beginning — one that’s rewriting how India experiences SUVs: boldly, safely, and together.