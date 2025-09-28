Tamil Nadu: 13 Killed in Stampede During Actor Vijay’s Road Show

Last Updated on September 27, 2025 9:54 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 13 people have lost their lives due to a stampede in a massive road show of actor-politician Vijay at Karur in Tamil Nadu. The marathon rally went on for more than three hours with people of all ages rushing to get a sight of the actor.

The actor and founder of the Party Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam had called for a road show today. State Health Minister M.Subramanian confirmed that 13 people have lost their lives and said that the Government has called in doctors from nearby districts to assist the hospitals at Karur.