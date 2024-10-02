THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Taiwan shuts schools, offices, and markets as typhoon Krathon approaches West Coast

Oct 2, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Schools, offices and financial markets were declared shut today as a weakened Typhoon Krathon approached the west coast of Taiwan. It is expected to hit the port city of Kaohsiung before moving towards capital, Taipei. The typhoon was downgraded overnight from strong to medium under Taiwan’s measurement system. Meanwhile the threat from a storm surge, strong winds and rain still remains.

All domestic flights and 246 international flights were cancelled today. The north-south high speed rail line was open, but with limited operations. Residents of the port city Kaohsiung, which lies in the path of the storm, were told to stay indoors and away from water bodies and mountains. It is expected to hit between Kaohsiung and its neighbouring city of Tainan in the early hours tomorrow.

