Syrian President Arrives in Washington for Talks with President Trump

WEB DESK

Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa has arrived in Washington for talks with US President Donald Trump, just two days after the US lifted terrorism sanctions against him. The visit comes eleven months after Sharaa’s forces ousted Bashar al-Assad.

Talks will focus on joint efforts against the Islamic State, following Syria’s arrest of 71 suspected IS members.

Once known as Muhammad al-Jawlani, Sharaa led Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), formerly linked to al-Qaeda, before severing ties in 2016. His removal from the US terror list and lifting of HTS sanctions mark a major diplomatic shift, recognizing Syria’s new leadership.

Sharaa, seeking to rebuild Syria’s global standing, has pledged a moderate government and reforms amid ongoing sectarian tensions and instability.