The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Syrian President Arrives in Washington for Talks with President Trump

Nov 9, 2025

WEB DESK

Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa has arrived in Washington for talks with US President Donald Trump, just two days after the US lifted terrorism sanctions against him. The visit comes eleven months after Sharaa’s forces ousted Bashar al-Assad.

Talks will focus on joint efforts against the Islamic State, following Syria’s arrest of 71 suspected IS members.

Once known as Muhammad al-Jawlani, Sharaa led Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), formerly linked to al-Qaeda, before severing ties in 2016. His removal from the US terror list and lifting of HTS sanctions mark a major diplomatic shift, recognizing Syria’s new leadership.

Sharaa, seeking to rebuild Syria’s global standing, has pledged a moderate government and reforms amid ongoing sectarian tensions and instability.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan’s PM Takaichi to Cut Own and Ministers’ Pay Amid Fiscal-Reform Push

Nov 9, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Over 1,700 Flights Cancelled Amid Shutdown Chaos

Nov 9, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Tsunami Warning in Japan After Magnitude 6.7 Quake

Nov 9, 2025

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Syrian President Arrives in Washington for Talks with President Trump

9 November 2025 11:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan’s PM Takaichi to Cut Own and Ministers’ Pay Amid Fiscal-Reform Push

9 November 2025 11:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Over 1,700 Flights Cancelled Amid Shutdown Chaos

9 November 2025 11:52 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Tsunami Warning in Japan After Magnitude 6.7 Quake

9 November 2025 11:49 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments