Supreme Court Rules No Timelines for Governors on Bills

Nov 21, 2025

AMN

The Supreme Court Thursday held that the Court cannot impose any timelines for decisions of the President and the Governor on granting assent to Bills under the Constitution. The Apex Court pronounced its opinion advisory on whether it can impose timelines on the President and State Governors for acting on Bills passed by State Legislatures.

The Supreme Court has opined that courts cannot set timelines for the President and Governors to grant assent to bills passed by the state legislature. A Constitutional bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai issued its opinion while answering 13 questions referred to it by the President Droupadi Murmu under Article 143 of the Constitution, pertinently, whether timelines can be fixed for the Governor and the President to grant assent to State Bills.

The Supreme Court refused to accept the preliminary objections raised by opposition-ruled states like Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Kerala to maintainability of Presidential Reference, saying the issues raised in it pertain to the very core and foundational modalities of the constitutional machinery.

NIA Arrests Four More in Delhi Red Fort Blast Case

Nov 20, 2025
UN: India Among 7 Nations Driving Global Urban Growth

Nov 19, 2025
Many Retired Judges, bureaucrats write open letter, condemning Rahul Gandhi for tarnishing constitutional bodies

Nov 19, 2025

