Supreme Court Rules No Timelines for Governors on Bills

AMN

The Supreme Court has opined that courts cannot set timelines for the President and Governors to grant assent to bills passed by the state legislature. A Constitutional bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai issued its opinion while answering 13 questions referred to it by the President Droupadi Murmu under Article 143 of the Constitution, pertinently, whether timelines can be fixed for the Governor and the President to grant assent to State Bills.

The Supreme Court refused to accept the preliminary objections raised by opposition-ruled states like Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Kerala to maintainability of Presidential Reference, saying the issues raised in it pertain to the very core and foundational modalities of the constitutional machinery.