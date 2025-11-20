NIA Arrests Four More in Delhi Red Fort Blast Case

Inder vashishith

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today arrested four more prime accused involved in the Delhi Red Fort terror incident. In a statement, NIA informed that the four accused were taken into custody by the agency from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on production orders from the District Sessions Judge, Patiala House Court. NIA has identified the accused as Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather, and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Jammu and Kashmir and Dr Shaheen Saeed of Uttar Pradesh.

The agency further informed that with these arrests, the total number of arrests in the case has risen to six. NIA added that interrogation of the previously arrested accused is continuing as part of the efforts to unravel the complete terror conspiracy in the case. The anti-terror agency, which was handed over the investigation by the Home Ministry soon after the attack, is working closely with various state police forces to track and arrest every member of the terrorist module involved in the carnage.