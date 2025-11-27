Supreme Court asks Govt to Consider Stricter Law Against Derogatory Remarks on Disabled

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi

The Supreme Court has asked the Union Government to mull stringent law to deal with derogatory remarks against disabled. Highlighting the need for a stringent law to protect the dignity of the disabled, the Apex Court today asked the government to consider framing a statute to make derogatory remarks ridiculing persons with disabilities and rare genetic disorders a penal offence on the lines of the SC-ST Act.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said, there is a need for a neutral, independent and autonomous body to regulate obscene, offensive or illegal content on online platforms.

On the issue of framing guidelines or putting in place a mechanism to deal with derogatory remarks and ridicule against persons with disabilities, the bench was informed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting that certain guidelines are in the process of making. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the Centre said that humour cannot be at the cost of someone’s dignity.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by SMA Cure Foundation, which works for individuals affected by rare Spinal Muscular Atrophy disease. The plea flagged jokes made by India’s Got Latent host Samay Raina and other social media influencers, Vipun Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar. The Court directed them to be careful about their conduct in future.

The bench also asked comedians Raina and others to hold two programmes or shows per month about the success stories of Persons with disabilities to generate funds for the treatment of disabled persons, especially those suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy.