Summery of Budget Session

Last Updated on February 14, 2026 12:11 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The first part of Budget session of Parliament began on the 28th of January with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both the Houses. It was followed by the tabling of the Economic Survey 2025-26 and the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27 by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

On the 2nd of this month, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha took up discussion on Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address. The Lok Sabha could not transact any substantial debate on Motion of Thanks on the President’s address due to opposition protest over the issues, includingthe India-US interim trade deal and Indo-China border disputes.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MPs took part in the extensive debate on the Motion of Thanks and put forth their views. During his reply to the discussion on Motion of Thanks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the vision of his government and stressed that India is marching towards becoming the third-largest economy with confidence and decisive policy reforms.

As the stalemate continued in the Lok Sabha, the opposition MPs gave a notice for no confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Later, both the Houses took up general discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the robustness of the Indian economy, stating that several landmark initiatives have been announced in this year’s budget to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat. The Parliament will begin proceedings again on 9th March after a brief recess and will continue till 2nd April.