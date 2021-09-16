Students aged 12 or above to get COVID vaccine in Bangladesh

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh has said that the government is taking steps to vaccinate students of age 12 and above with the COVID 19 vaccine. Responding to a question in the national parliament Jatiya Sangsad on Wednesday, Prime Minister Hasina said that the government has taken steps to vaccinate 50 percent of the people by December this year. She informed that till September 12, Bangladesh had 9.65 million doses of vaccine in its stock.

At another event in Dhaka on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen told media persons that Bangladesh is expected to receive 240 million doses of the COVID 19 vaccine from multiple sources by March-April next year. Vaccines are coming through the COVAX facility of the WHO as well as from other sources, said the Foreign Minister.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque assured the Jatiya Sangsad that Bangladesh will be able to manufacture vaccines soon with its own effort. Denying allegations about Oxygen shortage, Zahid Maleque said that despite the spike in Oxygen demand, the situation has been under control as the government has set up central Oxygen supply in the hospitals and huge quantities of Oxygen have been imported from India.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Bangladesh reported 51 deaths and 1901 new cases of corona infection in the country. The death toll has gone up to 27058 but the total number of active cases is 18742. The sample positivity rate in Bangladesh was reported to be 6.64 percent. Till Tuesday, Bangladesh had provided the first dose of COVID 19 vaccine to 21.32 million people. More than 14.13 million people have received both the doses of the vaccine.