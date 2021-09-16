India willing to stand by Afghan people, just as in past: Jaishankar
UN to raise more than 600 million dollars in aid for Afghanistan
Tamil Nadu assembly passes Bill for medical admissions without NEET
Global crude oil prices on rise amid concerns over shut output in US
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Sep 2021 01:14:20      انڈین آواز

Students aged 12 or above to get COVID vaccine in Bangladesh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh has said that the government is taking steps to vaccinate students of age 12 and above with the COVID 19 vaccine. Responding to a question in the national parliament Jatiya Sangsad on Wednesday, Prime Minister Hasina said that the government has taken steps to vaccinate 50 percent of the people by December this year. She informed that till September 12, Bangladesh had 9.65 million doses of vaccine in its stock.

At another event in Dhaka on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen told media persons that Bangladesh is expected to receive 240 million doses of the COVID 19 vaccine from multiple sources by March-April next year. Vaccines are coming through the COVAX facility of the WHO as well as from other sources, said the Foreign Minister.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque assured the Jatiya Sangsad that Bangladesh will be able to manufacture vaccines soon with its own effort. Denying allegations about Oxygen shortage, Zahid Maleque said that despite the spike in Oxygen demand, the situation has been under control as the government has set up central Oxygen supply in the hospitals and huge quantities of Oxygen have been imported from India.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Bangladesh reported 51 deaths and 1901 new cases of corona infection in the country. The death toll has gone up to 27058 but the total number of active cases is 18742. The sample positivity rate in Bangladesh was reported to be 6.64 percent. Till Tuesday, Bangladesh had provided the first dose of COVID 19 vaccine to 21.32 million people. More than 14.13 million people have received both the doses of the vaccine.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Udayan Mane shoots 65 to take the first-round lead at J&K Open

Harpal Singh Bedi Srinagar,  15 September; Pune-based Udayan Mane, fired a sublime seven-under 65 ...

Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra: Setting Records on and Off the Field

Harpal Singh Bedi Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic Gold medal success has not only turned 23-year ...

Team’s performance in first match is crucial: Delhi Capitals’ Assistant Coach Mohammad Kaif

Harpal  Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 15 September: Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Mohammad Kaif, has ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz