Sri Lanka lifts curfew imposed after violent protests outside President Rajapaksa’s residence

Image

WEB DESK

In Sri Lanka, the curfew imposed in Colombo and its suburbs to contain the protests against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been lifted today. Protesters were demanding the resignation of the President. Police fired tear gas and a water cannon at the thousands gathered outside Rajapaksa’s residence in Mirihina to contain the protest.

The protestors allegedly stoned two Army buses that were blocking the entrance to the residence.
They also reportedly set fire to a bus and refused to let a fire truck pass through. Police said that 54 people have been arrested for the unrest. Officials said, five policemen were injured during the clash.

The curfew was imposed within the Colombo North, South, Colombo Central, Nugegoda, Mount Lavinia and Kelaniya Police Divisions.

There has been a critical shortage of food and essential items, fuel and gas for weeks as the country grapples with the worst economic downturn since its independence.

The Sri Lankan Government said, it is seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). IMF Spokesman Gerry Rice yesterday confirmed that such talks should begin in the coming days with Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister.

Meanwhile,Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval to allow the State Government to provide humanitarian aid to Sri Lankan Tamils. Several economic refugees have already reached the state.

