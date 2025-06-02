Sri Lanka Gazette confirms newly appointed mayors, deputy mayors

AMN

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has officially gazetted the names of newly appointed mayors and deputy mayors of municipal councils for several councils across the country, following the recently concluded local government elections.

The appointments, published in the Government Gazette dated May 31, 2025, confirm the elected leadership of several key municipal councils where the majority was outright won by a single party or group. The councils commence their terms today.

In cases where a single party or group has secured an absolute majority, the mayor and deputy mayor have been directly appointed. However, in councils where no party holds a clear majority, the Election Commission has stated that internal council votes will be held during the inaugural session to elect the mayor and deputy mayor from among the elected members.

Originally scheduled for March 2023, the elections were repeatedly postponed due to fiscal constraints and administrative delays. They were finally held in May 2025, and the results have now led to the formal establishment of new local government leadership.