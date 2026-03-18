Sonowal interacts with crew of Indian-flagged LPG Carriers Shivalik & Nanda Dev

Last Updated on March 18, 2026 12:31 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal today virtually interacted with the crew of Indian-flagged LPG Carriers Shivalik and Nanda Devi after their arrival at the Indian coast. During the interaction, Mr Sonowal said that the successful voyage of the two Indian-flagged vessels, fully manned by Indian seafarers, reflects the strength and resilience of India’s maritime workforce. He noted that the crew’s conduct underscores the importance of vigilance, coordination, and responsibility in ensuring safe passage amidst changing global landscapes and high-risk maritime zones. Mr Sonowal informed that to ensure smooth maritime operations, the government is working closely with ports, shipping lines and logistics stakeholders to minimise any operational disruptions to maritime trade.

The Minister also said that the nation remains committed to the safety and well-being of its seafarers and to supporting secure, stable and efficient maritime operations.