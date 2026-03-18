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PM Modi speaks with President of UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Mar 18, 2026

Last Updated on March 18, 2026 12:44 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday spoke with the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In a telephonic conversation, both leaders discussed the current situation in West Asia. Mr Modi said in a social media post that he reiterated India’s strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have resulted in loss of innocent lives and damage to civilian infrastructure. He added that both sides agreed on the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. During the conversation, the Prime Minister said that they will continue to work together for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also conveyed advance Eid greetings to the President of the UAE.

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