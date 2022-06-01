Singer KK dies after live performance in Kolkata; ‘The voice of love is gone’

AMN

Eminent Singer KK, who gave Indian music lovers many hits over the last three decades has died at 53. He gave a performance at Nazrul Mancha on Tuesday and later went to his hotel where he fell ill. He was brought to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Minister Arup Biswas said about KK’s death, “Singer Anupam Roy called me up and said he is hearing something bad from the hospital. Then I contacted the hospital. They said he was brought dead. Then I rushed to the hospital.”

KK released his first album, Pal in 1999. The singer-composer, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath then focussed more on Bollywood than on his independent music, giving hits such as Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, 1999), Dus Bahane (Dus, 2005), and Tune Maari Entriyaan (Gunday, 2014).

He was born in Delhi and was also known for his electric live shows. His Instagram page had been sharing updates from his concert in Kolkata as recently as eight hours ago.