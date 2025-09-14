Shringla Warns of Jamaat’s Rising Influence in Bangladesh, Urges Vigilance

Last Updated on September 13, 2025 11:32 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Former foreign secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla has warned India to remain alert to the growing influence of Jamaat-e-Islami in Bangladesh ahead of national elections. Speaking at the India International Centre, he described Jamaat as “a leopard that will not change its spots”, recalling its role in atrocities during the 1971 Liberation War and its links to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Speaking at a panel discussion titled “Are We Prepared for the Bangladesh Elections?” at the India International Centre on Thursday, Shringla argued that while India’s stated policy of working with any government in Dhaka remains valid, “if that government works against our interests, then we must be cognizant of that reality.”

Calling Jamaat “a leopard that will not change its spots”, he recalled its controversial role as an auxiliary to the Pakistani Army during the 1971 Liberation War, when it was accused of atrocities, including genocide against Hindus. Shringla also drew attention to Jamaat’s ideological ties with the Muslim Brotherhood.

His warning came in the wake of Jamaat’s student wing recently winning the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union elections, the first Islamist victory since 1971 — a development he described as a potential precursor to stronger electoral performance in the national polls.

Shringla further highlighted concerns over the “growing footprint of Pakistan in Bangladesh” and the activities of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, along India’s borders. He cautioned that “a real danger of collusion exists between inimical forces, enabled by the system led primarily by Jamaat-e-Islami.”

While reiterating India’s principle of non-interference, Shringla stressed that “for countries we share borders with, there is no such thing as purely internal affairs.” The session was chaired by academic and former MP Jawahar Sircar.