Shivraj Chouhan Promotes Makhana as India’s Global Superfood

A Z NAWAB / PATNA

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today announced today that Bihar’s makhana, recognized as a global food, will be exported to Europe and other Asian countries, in addition to the USA, Canada, and Arab nations.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Makhana Festival here, he said that an agreement has been signed for exports to African countries as well. Mr. Chouhan emphasized that makhana is not only Bihar’s pride but also a symbol of Indian tradition, values, and the hard work of farmers.

He assured that the Agriculture Ministry will provide all possible support to ensure global recognition for Bihar’s makhana and its farmers. He further stated that the Makhana Board has started efforts to strengthen makhana cultivation, production, and export.

The ministry’s top priority is research and development for makhana. Mr. Chouhan highlighted the need to develop high-yielding seed varieties to boost production, with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research actively working in this direction. The Union Minister assured that there would be no shortage of funds for research and development for makhana.