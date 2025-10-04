Amit Shah Launches Goa’s Landmark ‘Mhaje Ghar’ Yojana

Last Updated on October 4, 2025 11:22 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today launched the Goa government’s flagship welfare programme ‘Mhaje Ghar’ Yojana at a function held at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Taleigao.

The scheme aims to regularise houses built on government and community lands and to grant ownership rights to long-time residents. He also inaugurated projects worth more than 2,452 crores today.

Amit Shah, inaugurated the ‘Mhaje Ghar’ Yojana in the presence of Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, Union Minister of State Shripad Naik, and Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserrate, among other dignitaries.

As part of the launch, certificates, orders, and sanads were distributed to beneficiaries under various housing and land regularisation provisions, including the Goa Land Revenue Code, the Goa Regularisation of Unauthorized Constructions Act, and the Forest Rights Act. Legal and administrative compendium of Mhaje Ghar was launched on this occasion.

In his address, Mr Shah said that Mhaje Ghar scheme is hallmark of sensitive government and shows eagerness for reforms. By regularising legal anomalies goa government has today given ownership rights to 11 lakh people and will benefit almost half of Goa population. He further said that going by its pace of development Goa will likely become developed state by 2037 itself.

The Union Home Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several major infrastructure projects across the state. These include redevelopment of Junta House, government quarters at St Inez, construction of a new circuit house at Altinho, and development of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum at Farmagudi.

Among other initiatives inaugurated today were the e-witness rooms for both North and South Goa districts, the Goa Police Mobile App, the 1930 Cyber Helpline Cloud Call Centre, and mobile forensic vans. The new Dental College Hostel at Bambolim and rejuvenated Campal Green Space in Panaji were also inaugurated.

The ‘Mhaje Ghar’ Yojana, represents a landmark housing reform aimed at ensuring dignity, stability, and legal ownership for thousands of Goan families.