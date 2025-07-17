Share Bazar July 17: सेंसेक्स-निफ्टी में गिरावट; मिड-कैप और स्मॉल-कैप में हल्की मजबूती

BIZ DESK

भारतीय शेयर बाजार गुरुवार को मंदी के रुख के साथ बंद हुए। दिनभर की उलझन भरी और सतर्क कारोबार के बाद, निवेशकों की धारणा पर वैश्विक अनिश्चितताओं, मिले-जुले संकेतों और कॉरपोरेट कमाई को लेकर चिंता हावी रही। प्रमुख सूचकांकों में गिरावट दर्ज की गई, हालांकि व्यापक बाजार ने कुछ मजबूती दिखाई।

बीएसई सेंसेक्स में 375 अंकों या 0.45% की गिरावट आई और यह 82,259 पर बंद हुआ। वहीं, एनएसई निफ्टी 50 में लगभग 100 अंकों या 0.40% की कमजोरी रही और यह 25,111 के स्तर पर बंद हुआ।

हालांकि, मिड-कैप और स्मॉल-कैप शेयरों में संभावनाओं की झलक दिखी। बीएसई मिड-कैप इंडेक्स में 0.07% की हल्की बढ़त और स्मॉल-कैप इंडेक्स में 0.30% की वृद्धि दर्ज की गई। यह संकेत देता है कि घरेलू खुदरा और संस्थागत निवेशकों का झुकाव अभी भी चुनिंदा छोटे शेयरों की ओर बना हुआ है।

सेंसेक्स के 30 में से 23 शेयर लाल निशान में बंद हुए। टेक महिंद्रा सबसे बड़ी गिरावट वाला शेयर रहा, जिसमें 2.76% की गिरावट आई। इंफोसिस में 1.61% और एचसीएल टेक में 1.20% की गिरावट रही। दूसरी ओर, टाटा स्टील में 1.62% की तेजी रही, जबकि ट्रेंट ने 0.68% और टाइटन ने 0.46% की बढ़त दर्ज की।

बीएसई के सेक्टोरल इंडेक्स में से 19 में से 11 गिरावट के साथ बंद हुए। आईटी क्षेत्र सबसे बड़ा कमजोर सेक्टर रहा — फोकस्ड आईटी में 1.47%, आईटी इंडेक्स में 1.33%, और टेक में 1.06% की गिरावट देखी गई। वहीं, पावर (1.22%), मेटल (0.62%) और कमोडिटीज (0.42%) जैसे क्षेत्रों में हल्की मजबूती दर्ज की गई।

बीएसई पर कुल 4,100 से अधिक शेयरों में से, 2,040 शेयरों में गिरावट, 2,007 में बढ़त और 152 शेयर बिना बदलाव के बंद हुए। यह बाजार में मिली-जुली चाल और स्टॉक-विशिष्ट निवेश रुझान को दर्शाता है। एनएसई पर, 71 शेयरों ने 52-हफ्ते का उच्चतम स्तर छुआ, जबकि 19 शेयर 52-हफ्ते के निचले स्तर पर आ गए।

विश्लेषकों का मानना है कि बाजार की दिशा अब आने वाले तिमाही नतीजों, वैश्विक केंद्रीय बैंकों की नीतियों और भू-राजनीतिक घटनाओं पर निर्भर करेगी। अल्पकालिक अस्थिरता बनी रह सकती है।

After a day of cautious trading and high volatility, India’s key domestic stock indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, closed in the negative territory, reflecting broad investor apprehension. This downturn was largely attributed to a combination of mixed global cues and lingering concerns over corporate earnings.

Key Market Index Performance

Sensex: The S&P BSE Sensex retreated by 375 points, or 0.45%, to settle at 82,259.

The S&P BSE Sensex retreated by 375 points, or 0.45%, to settle at 82,259. Nifty 50: The NSE Nifty 50 also faced headwinds, closing down by nearly 100 points, or 0.40%, at 25,111.

Broader Market Resilience

Despite the decline in frontline indices, the broader market showed a subtle sign of resilience. The BSE Mid-Cap index managed to eke out a small gain, rising by 0.07%, while the Small-Cap index showed more significant strength, advancing by 0.30%.

Top Stocks: Gainers and Losers

The market’s weakness was clearly visible in the Sensex, where 23 of the 30 constituent stocks closed with losses.

Major Losers: Technology stocks were a significant drag, with Tech Mahindra losing 2.76%, Infosys down 1.61%, and HCL Tech slipping 1.20%.

Technology stocks were a significant drag, with losing 2.76%, down 1.61%, and slipping 1.20%. Top Gainers: In contrast, a few stocks bucked the trend. Tata Steel was the top performer, climbing 1.62%, followed by Trent with a gain of 0.68%, and Titan which advanced 0.46%.

The sectoral indices on the BSE also painted a mixed picture.

Underperformers: The IT sector was hit hardest, with the Focused IT index dropping 1.47%, the general IT index falling 1.33%, and the Teck (Technology, Media, Telecom) index decreasing by 1.06%.

The was hit hardest, with the Focused IT index dropping 1.47%, the general IT index falling 1.33%, and the Teck (Technology, Media, Telecom) index decreasing by 1.06%. Outperformers: On the positive side, sectors linked to the core economy and commodities showed strength. The Power index advanced 1.22%, the Metal index added 0.62%, and the Commodities index rose 0.42%.

Market Breadth & Momentum

The overall market breadth on the BSE was negative, indicating that more stocks declined than advanced.

Decliners: 2,040 companies

2,040 companies Advancers: 2,007 companies

2,007 companies Unchanged: 152 companies

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 71 companies reached a new 52-week high, while 19 hit a 52-week low, signaling selective momentum in certain parts of the market despite the overall bearish sentiment.