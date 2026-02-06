Seychelles President Patrick Herminie to meet Tamil Nadu Governor

Last Updated on February 6, 2026 3:41 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Seychelles President Patrick Herminie will meet Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi in Chennai today. President Herminie arrived in Chennai yesterday on his first official visit to India.

The visit coincides with the golden jubilee celebration of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During his five-day trip, Seychelles President will also meet Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devrat in Mumbai.

He will then travel to Delhi to hold talks with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.