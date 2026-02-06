The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Seychelles President Patrick Herminie to meet Tamil Nadu Governor

Feb 6, 2026

Last Updated on February 6, 2026 3:41 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Seychelles President Patrick Herminie will meet Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi in Chennai today. President Herminie arrived in Chennai yesterday on his first official visit to India. 

The visit coincides with the golden jubilee celebration of diplomatic relations between the two countries. 

During his five-day trip, Seychelles President will also meet Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devrat in Mumbai. 

He will then travel to Delhi to hold talks with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest. 

Related Post

AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Chandrababu Naidu alleges leaders of YSR Congress Party spreading false campaigns to defame Tirumala temple 

Feb 6, 2026
REGIONAL AWAAZ

No increase in missing persons cases in Delhi, says Police Official

Feb 6, 2026
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Gujarat HC upholds state govt’s decision to reclaim public land from Asaram Ashram in Ahmedabad

Feb 6, 2026

You missed

AMN TOP AWAAZ

Pakistan: At least 31 killed, Dozens injured in blast at Islamabad shrine

6 February 2026 6:49 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

بنگلہ دیش: رمضان سے قبل نئی حکومت کے قیام کا امکان

6 February 2026 6:07 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

पीएमएवाईजी के अंतर्गत राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों को 3 करोड़ 87 लाख से अधिक घरों की मंजूरी

6 February 2026 5:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

सरकार ने कहा कि बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ योजना एक नीतिगत पहल से राष्ट्रीय आंदोलन में बदल चुकी है

6 February 2026 5:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments