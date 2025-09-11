Security Tightened Along Indo-Nepal Border in Bihar Amid Nepal Clashes

AMN / WEB DESK

In view of the violent protests and clashes in Nepal, security has been tightened along the INDO-NEPAL border in Bihar. Special vigil is being maintained at trade checkpoints and other entry points on the border.

Bihar Police and the Sashastra Seema Bal are monitoring the movement of people across the border. The India-Nepal border stretches for 726 kilometres in Bihar, touching seven districts: East Champaran, West Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj.

A large section of the border between the two countries in Bihar is porous. Considering this, special security arrangements have been made. Madhubani district Superintendent of Police, Yogendra Kumar, said that all border police stations have been put on alert. The SP also inspected the border areas of Madhubani along with police officials.

SP of West Champaran, Dr. Shaurya Suman,said a high alert has been sounded across and joint patrolling of police and SSB is being carried out.

Meanwhile, in view of the volatile situation, rail services between Janakpur (Nepal) and Jaynagar (India) have been suspended. At the request of Nepalese authorities, the rail service will remain suspended until further orders.