Secretary (West) Sibi George co-chairs 7th India-Russia UN Consultations with Russian DY Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov

Last Updated on March 17, 2026 6:23 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Secretary (West) of the External Affairs Ministry, Sibi George, today co-chaired the 7th India-Russia UN Consultations with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov in New Delhi. In a social media post, the External Affairs Ministry said that both sides briefed each other on respective priorities in the United Nations. The Ministry said discussions also focused on issues related to the United Nations Security Council agenda, in particular counterterrorism, peacekeeping, and UNSC reforms, among others. It added that both sides also exchanged views on current regional and global developments.