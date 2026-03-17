Drone strike causes fire at Abu Dhabi’s Shah oil field and Fujairah Oil Industry

Last Updated on March 17, 2026 1:30 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi authorities are responding to a fire at the Shah oil field, caused by a drone strike. No injuries have been reported.

AMN / WEB DESK

A drone strike caused a fire at Shah oil field on Monday night. Abu Dhabi authorities are responding, and no injuries have been reported, the emirate’s media office announced. The

Shah field is a massive onshore oil and gas field in the United Arab Emirates, located approximately 180 km to 230 km south-southwest of Abu Dhabi city

Earlier today, civil defence teams in Fujairah responded to a fire in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone after it was targeted by a drone. No injuries were reported.

The Fujairah Government Media Office said the strike triggered a limited fire at the facility. Civil Defence units were deployed immediately and managed to bring the blaze under control. Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported. However, oil loading operations at the terminal have been temporarily suspended while officials assess the extent of the damage.

Meanwhile, on March 15, a Jordanian national was injured in a fire at the Fujairah Petroleum Industry Zone, caused by debris after interceptions, REPORTS KHALEEJ TIMES

These strikes come amid Iranian attacks on UAE, which officials have termed “blatant and treacherous”. Air defences are working around the clock to intercept drones and missiles, and UAE has confirmed that it has “full readiness” to confront the attacks.

Since the beginning of Iranian attacks on the UAE, air defences have responded to 304 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,627 drones. The attacks have resulted in seven deaths and 145 injuries, since February 28.

In an earlier Ministry statement, the Emirates clarified that the country possesses “diverse, integrated, and multi-layered air defence systems, capable of countering a full spectrum of aerial threats with high efficiency.”

These include long-, medium-, and short-range systems which provide “comprehensive protection of the nation’s airspace”. The UAE also maintains a “robust strategic stockpile of munitions, ensuring sustained interception and response capabilities over extended periods.”

While UAE calls for de-escalation and stresses dialogue over conflict, the country has maintained that it reserves the right to respond, as Iranian attacks constitute a violation of state sovereignty and international norms.

The strike coincided with reports of drone interceptions over Dubai and Abu Dhabi earlier in the day, briefly disrupting some fuel and aviation operations. Authorities have urged residents to rely only on official sources and avoid circulating unverified information online.

