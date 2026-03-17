Lok Sabha Revokes Suspension of 8 Opposition MPs

Last Updated on March 17, 2026 1:33 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

The Lok Sabha has revoked the suspension of eight opposition MPs today after the House unanimously adopted a motion in this regard. The motion was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, proposing termination of the suspension of the members with immediate effect.

The MPs are Manickam Tagore, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriakose, Prashant Padole and Kiran Kumar Reddy of Congress and S Venkatesan of CPI (M). Speaker Om Birla said, yesterday, during the meeting of floor leaders of the parties in Lok Sabha, every party reiterated their commitment to uphold the dignity and decorum of the House, while adhering to traditions of the Parliament.

He requested the Members not to display placards, banners and AI generated videos and pictures at the Parliament House complex and maintain the dignity of the House.

Eight opposition MPs were suspended on the 3rd of last month from the remaining part of the Budget Session for their unruly behaviour in the House.