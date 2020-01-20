FreeCurrencyRates.com

SC refuses to grant interim stay on electoral bond scheme

Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court refused to grant an interim stay today on the electoral bond scheme meant for funding political parties. The top Court sought response of the Centre and Election Commission on a plea seeking to stay the scheme.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant asked the Centre and the Commission to file their responses within two weeks. An interim application was filed by NGO ‘Association for Democratic Reforms’ for staying the scheme.

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the NGO, alleged that the scheme is a means for channelising unaccounted black money in favour of the ruling party. He also referred to a document of the RBI while seeking the stay.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the EC, said, all these arguments have already been advanced earlier. He sought four weeks time to reply to the NGO’s plea.

