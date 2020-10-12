Home Ministry asks States to probe rape cases within two months
Talks will not make China change its aggressive behaviour at LAC: US
Interview for jobs abolished in 23 States and 8 UTs so far
Covid: Trump ‘no longer a transmission risk to others’
South Korea urges North to honor peace pacts as new weapons unveiled
SC issues notice to Centre on pleas against farm laws

AMN / WEB DESK

The Supreme Court today sought response from the Centre on a batch of petitions challenging the Constitutional validity of the newly enacted three farm laws.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S. A. Bobde issued notice to the Central Government and sought its reply within four weeks.

When the matter was taken up, the Bench refused to entertain advocate ML Sharma’s petition, saying he didn’t have a cause of action.

“Mere passage of a legislation cannot be a valid cause of action,” the Bench told Sharma.

However, it agreed to issue a notice to the Centre after advocate K Parameshwara submitted a petition on behalf of the Chhattisgarh Kisan Congress that there were other petitions against farm laws as well.

The three laws — Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 — took effect from 27th of last month after President Ram Nath Kovind’s assent.

The bench, also comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian was hearing pleas filed by Rashtriya Janta Dal lawmaker from Rajya Sabha Manoj Jha; Congress Lok Sabha MP from Kerala T.N. Prathapan and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam of DMK Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu Tiruchi Siva and a petition filed by Rakesh Vaishnav.

The petitions alleged that the three farm laws passed by Parliament would dismantle the Agricultural Produce Market Committees system intended to ensure fair prices for farm products.

SPORTS

Football: Mohammedan Sporting rout ARA FC 4-1

AMN / Kolkata Mohammedan Sporting (MDSP) outplayed ARA FC 4-1 for their second successive win in the Hero I ...

Muddappa fastest; double for Bharatraj, Rafiq; National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship

HSB / Chennai Bengaluru’s reigning champion Hemant Muddappa (Mantra Racing) emerged the fastest rider in ...

Indian swimming fraternity welcomes decision to reopen swimming pools

AMN The Indian swimming fraternity has welcomed the decision to reopen swimming pools across the country. Y ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں ٹک ٹاک پر پابندی عائد

tik tok پاکستان ٹیلی کمیونی کیشن اتھارٹی (پی ٹی اے) نے بالآخر ش ...

شہد کی مکھی کا زہر ہزاروں عورتوں کی زندگیاں بچا سکتا ہے

ایک حالیہ تحقیق کے مطابق شہد کی مکھیوں کے ڈنگ میں پایا جانے و ...

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

