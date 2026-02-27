The Indian Awaaz

SC imposes blanket ban on NCERT book carrying chapter on corruption in judiciary

Feb 27, 2026

Staff Reporter

The Supreme Court has imposed a blanket ban on NCERT class 8 book carrying a chapter on corruption in the judiciary. The apex court ordered a seizure of all physical copies, along with takedown of its digital forms. The court ordered Centre and state authorities to comply with its directions immediately, and warned of serious action if directions are defied in any form.

The top court issued show cause notices to NCERT director, school education secretary to explain why action should be not taken against those responsible. A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant said there seemed to be a calculated move to undermine institution and demean dignity of judiciary. The bench said such misconduct, having everlasting impact on judiciary, would fall within definition of criminal contempt. The bench posted the mater for further hearing on 11 march.

