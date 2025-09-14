Saudi Arabia Launches First-Ever Global Jewellery Expo SAJEX in Jeddah

Last Updated on September 14, 2025 1:05 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / JEDDAH

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has opened its doors to the global gems and jewellery industry with the launch of the Saudi Arabia Jewellery Exposition (SAJEX) 2025, the first international B2B jewellery exhibition of its kind in the country. The three-day event, inaugurated on Thursday at the Jeddah Superdome, brings together over 200 exhibitors from India and across the world.

Organised by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) in collaboration with the Consulate General of India in Jeddah and the Embassy of India in Riyadh, and supported by Invest Saudi as well as the Chambers of Commerce of Jeddah and Makkah, the event underscores the growing importance of India–Saudi trade ties.

The opening ceremony was graced by Princess Nourah Al-Faisal, alongside senior Saudi officials including Eng. Fahad Al Jubairy (Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources), Khalid A. Al-Sheddi (Ministry of Investment), and Faleh Almutairi (Saudi General Authority of Foreign Trade). Representatives from leading businesses, diplomatic circles, and senior Indian officials were also present.

In their addresses, leaders from both nations highlighted the exposition as a milestone for economic partnership. GJEPC Chairman Kirit Bhansali called it a platform for deeper collaboration, while Khalid Al-Sheddi said SAJEX aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Ambassador Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan and Consul General Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri emphasized complementarities between the two economies, and a message from India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal reinforced the importance of bilateral engagement.

Alongside business networking, the event showcased creativity with a jewellery-apparel show curated by designer Ashfaq and cultural performances by the Indian troupe VIHARA. The World Jewellery Investment Forum also ran in parallel, featuring expert panels on investment opportunities, innovation, and consumer trust.

Running until September 13, SAJEX 2025 aims to serve as a premier platform for showcasing products, building partnerships, and exploring investment in the Middle East’s fast-growing jewellery sector.