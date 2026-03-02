The Indian Awaaz

Saudi Arabia refutes Washington Post report on lobbying Trump

Mar 2, 2026

 AMN / NEWS DESK

A spokesperson for the Saudi government has rejected claims that it lobbied US President Donald Trump to launch military strikes against Iran, calling recent reports suggesting otherwise false.

Fahad Nazer, spokesperson for the Saudi Embassy in Washington, said the Kingdom has consistently supported diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a credible agreement with Tehran.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been consistent in supporting diplomatic efforts to reach a credible deal with Iran,” Nazer said in a statement posted on X.

“At no point in all our communication with the Trump Administration did we lobby the President to adopt a different policy.”

His remarks came in response to a report by The Washington Post, which cited four people familiar with the matter as saying President Trump launched strikes on Iran after a weeks-long lobbying effort by Israel and Saudi Arabia.

