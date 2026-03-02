3 US Fighter Jets Crash in Kuwait; All Crew Safe Amid Escalating Gulf Tensions

Last Updated on March 2, 2026 10:14 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Kuwaiti air defences mistakenly shot down three American F-15 jets during Iran-related operations, US military confirms

AMN / WEB DESK

Three American fighter aircraft crashed in Kuwait on Monday morning, with both Kuwaiti authorities and the US military confirming that all crew members survived the incident. The crashes occurred against the backdrop of heightened regional tensions as Iran continued a third consecutive day of strikes across the Gulf.

According to a statement issued by Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence, “several US warplanes crashed this morning,” adding that all crew members were safely accounted for. A ministry spokesperson said search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the crash sites.

“Authorities initiated search and rescue operations without delay, evacuating the crews and transferring them to a hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. Their condition is stable,” the statement noted. The ministry added that investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Later in the day, the US military clarified that three American F-15 Eagle fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defence systems while flying missions linked to Iran-related operations in the region. The aircraft were operating in coordination with allied forces amid escalating military activity in Gulf airspace.

A US defence official confirmed that all six aircrew members successfully ejected before impact and were safely recovered. “All personnel have been accounted for and are in stable condition,” the official said, emphasizing that no fatalities were reported.

The incident highlights the risks posed by increasingly congested and tense airspace in the Gulf region, where multiple countries have heightened military readiness following recent exchanges involving Iran and its regional adversaries. Analysts say the mistaken engagement underscores the need for tighter coordination between allied forces operating in sensitive theatres.

Kuwaiti authorities have not provided further operational details but indicated that a joint inquiry with US officials may be conducted to establish how the misidentification occurred.

The crashes come amid broader regional instability, with air defences on high alert and military aircraft frequently deployed across the Gulf. Further updates are expected as investigations continue.