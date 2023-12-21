[stockdio-historical-chart symbol="AAPL" stockExchange="NYSENasdaq" width="580" height="380" motif="financial" palette="financial-light"

Sanjay Singh, close aide of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh elected as president of Wrestling Federation of India WFI

Sanjay Singh to be new WFI chief

AMN

Sanjay Singh, a close aide of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, elected as the president of the Indian Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The head of the UP wrestling federation hails from the faction supporting Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. He defeated Anita Sheoran by 40 votes to 7.

Sanjay was part of WFI’s last executive council. He was also the national federation’s joint secretary since 2019.

The election process, which was set in motion in July, had been delayed because of court cases, which had led to the suspension of WFI by the international federation, United World Wrestling, for failing to conduct fresh polls on time.

The Supreme Court recently set aside the stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, paving the way for the process to elect the new WFI governing body.

The election for the top posts in the Wrestling Federation of India also paves the way for the global wrestling body, United World Wrestling, to lift the suspension it had placed on the WFI. The UWW had suspended WFI for failing to conduct elections with a deadline that they had set in August and India wrestlers competed as neutral athletes in global events over the last few months.

