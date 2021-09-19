India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
India, US have similar goals, share same zeal towards climate change: Power Minister
Sitharaman announces govt guarantee worth Rs 30,600 cr for ‘bad bank’
Govt says, COVID weekly positivity rate for last 11 weeks is below 3%
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Sep 2021 01:44:39      انڈین آواز

Russia to hold elections to lower house of its Parliament from Friday

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Russia is holding elections to the State Duma, the lower house of Parliament from Friday.

The voting will take place till Sunday over a three-day period due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is widely expected that the ruling United Russia party will secure a convincing victory in the elections.

Around 108 million voters in Russia have a right to elect 450 members of the State Duma for a five-year term.

United Russia has been the dominant party in the country for decades and it enthusiastically supports Putin although he has run as an independent candidate since 2018. United Russia currently has a majority with 334 seats.

Half of the Duma’s seats are filled by direct election.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

“Delhi Capitals looking to better their Performance in IPL: Axar Patel

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Axar Patel says his teammates, are looking to rep ...

Delhi Capitals’ ultimate goal is to win the IPL; Captain Rishabh Pant

By Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 18 September: Delhi Capitals' Captain Rishabh Pant, says his team's ultimat ...

​Raninder Singh Reelected President of the National Rifle Association of India

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 18 September: In a straight contest incumbent Raninder Singh defeated&nbs ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz