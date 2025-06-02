Russia: Railway bridge collapses in Kursk

AMN/ WEB DESK

A freight train locomotive and three of its empty cars derailed today after a railway bridge collapsed in Russia’s Zheleznogorsk district of the Kursk region, marking the second such incident in under 24 hours.

The acting governor of the region, Alexander Khinshtein, reported that the collapse occurred on the 48th kilometre of the Trosna-Kalinovka highway. He added that the locomotive caught fire, but emergency response teams from the Ministry of Emergency Situations quickly contained the blaze. According to preliminary information, one of the train’s drivers sustained leg injuries.

Earlier, at least seven people were killed and 30 others sustained injuries after a passenger train derailed yesterday in western Bryansk region following a bridge collapse. The train was travelling from Moscow to Klimov when it came off the tracks in the Vygonichskyi district.