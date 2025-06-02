Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia: Railway bridge collapses in Kursk

Jun 1, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

A freight train locomotive and three of its empty cars derailed today after a railway bridge collapsed in Russia’s Zheleznogorsk district of the Kursk region, marking the second such incident in under 24 hours.

The acting governor of the region, Alexander Khinshtein, reported that the collapse occurred on the 48th kilometre of the Trosna-Kalinovka highway. He added that the locomotive caught fire, but emergency response teams from the Ministry of Emergency Situations quickly contained the blaze. According to preliminary information, one of the train’s drivers sustained leg injuries.

Earlier, at least seven people were killed and 30 others sustained injuries after a passenger train derailed yesterday in western Bryansk region following a bridge collapse. The train was travelling from Moscow to Klimov when it came off the tracks in the Vygonichskyi district.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia: 7 dead, many injured in train derailment

Jun 1, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: SC orders restoration of Jamaat-e-Islami’s registration

Jun 1, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: SC orders restoration of Jamaat-e-Islami’s registration

Jun 1, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Incessant Rain Disrupts Normal Life Across Arunachal Pradesh

2 June 2025 12:52 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Rainfall Brings Much-Needed Relief to Delhi from Scorching Heat

2 June 2025 12:50 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Silchar in Assam breaks 100 year record with over 400 mm rain in 24 hours

2 June 2025 12:48 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Piyush Goyal on visit to France to boost Indo-French trade and strategic ties

2 June 2025 12:43 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!