Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: SC orders restoration of Jamaat-e-Islami’s registration

Jun 1, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh on Sunday allowed a plea filed by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, challenging the High Court verdict that declared the party’s registration illegal. A four-member bench of the SC, headed by Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed, passed the order. The apex court, in its judgment, asked the Election Commission (EC) to dispose of pending issues of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, including its registration.

The verdict came days after Jamaat’s senior leader, ATM Azharul Islam, previously sentenced to death for crimes against humanity committed during the 1971 Liberation War, was released following a Supreme Court judgment, reports United News of Bangladesh (UNB).

According to legal experts, this ruling removes all existing legal barriers that had prevented the party from participating in national elections.
On August 1, 2013, the High Court had declared Jamaat’s registration illegal and void, following the disposal of a writ petition. The EC subsequently issued a gazette notification on 7 December 2018, formally cancelling the party’s registration. Jamaat later filed an appeal against the HC verdict. However, in November 2023, the Appellate Division dismissed the appeal by default as the party’s lead counsel failed to appear.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia: 7 dead, many injured in train derailment

Jun 1, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia: Railway bridge collapses in Kursk

Jun 1, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: SC orders restoration of Jamaat-e-Islami’s registration

Jun 1, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Incessant Rain Disrupts Normal Life Across Arunachal Pradesh

2 June 2025 12:52 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Rainfall Brings Much-Needed Relief to Delhi from Scorching Heat

2 June 2025 12:50 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Silchar in Assam breaks 100 year record with over 400 mm rain in 24 hours

2 June 2025 12:48 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Piyush Goyal on visit to France to boost Indo-French trade and strategic ties

2 June 2025 12:43 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!