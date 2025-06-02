Bangladesh: SC orders restoration of Jamaat-e-Islami’s registration

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh on Sunday allowed a plea filed by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, challenging the High Court verdict that declared the party’s registration illegal. A four-member bench of the SC, headed by Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed, passed the order. The apex court, in its judgment, asked the Election Commission (EC) to dispose of pending issues of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, including its registration.

The verdict came days after Jamaat’s senior leader, ATM Azharul Islam, previously sentenced to death for crimes against humanity committed during the 1971 Liberation War, was released following a Supreme Court judgment, reports United News of Bangladesh (UNB).

According to legal experts, this ruling removes all existing legal barriers that had prevented the party from participating in national elections.

On August 1, 2013, the High Court had declared Jamaat’s registration illegal and void, following the disposal of a writ petition. The EC subsequently issued a gazette notification on 7 December 2018, formally cancelling the party’s registration. Jamaat later filed an appeal against the HC verdict. However, in November 2023, the Appellate Division dismissed the appeal by default as the party’s lead counsel failed to appear.