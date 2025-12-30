The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia deploys Nuclear-Capable Oreshnik missile system in Belarus

Dec 30, 2025

Last Updated on December 30, 2025 9:52 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said that the nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile system has entered active service. Without providing detailed information, the Defence Ministry said that the brief ceremony was marked on this occasion in neighbouring Belarus, where the missiles have been deployed.

Oreshnik, an intermediate-range ballistic missile, can fly between 500 to 5,500 km with speeds up to Mach 10. Earlier in December, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Oreshnik would enter combat duty soon. He made the statement at a meeting with top Russian military officers.

The announcement comes at a critical time for Russia-Ukraine peace talks. US President Donald Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Florida resort on Sunday and insisted that Kyiv and Moscow were closer than ever before to a peace settlement.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Another Hindu man killed in Bangladesh; third incident in two weeks

Dec 31, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

EAM Jaishankar to attend Khaleda Zia’s funeral in Dhaka

Dec 30, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh envoy to India arrives in Dhaka on urgent call

Dec 30, 2025

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Another Hindu man killed in Bangladesh; third incident in two weeks

31 December 2025 1:06 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Cabinet Clears Bill to Decriminalise Minor Offences

31 December 2025 12:51 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

٣٠ دسمبر کی خاص خاص خبریں

31 December 2025 12:43 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Women’s Cricket: India beat Sri Lanka by 15 runs in fifth & final T20 in Thiruvananthapuram

31 December 2025 12:19 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments