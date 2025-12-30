Russia deploys Nuclear-Capable Oreshnik missile system in Belarus

Last Updated on December 30, 2025 9:52 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said that the nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile system has entered active service. Without providing detailed information, the Defence Ministry said that the brief ceremony was marked on this occasion in neighbouring Belarus, where the missiles have been deployed.

Oreshnik, an intermediate-range ballistic missile, can fly between 500 to 5,500 km with speeds up to Mach 10. Earlier in December, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Oreshnik would enter combat duty soon. He made the statement at a meeting with top Russian military officers.

The announcement comes at a critical time for Russia-Ukraine peace talks. US President Donald Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Florida resort on Sunday and insisted that Kyiv and Moscow were closer than ever before to a peace settlement.