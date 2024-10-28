THE INDIAN AWAAZ

RSS backs Yogi's 'batengey toh katengey' remark on Hindu unity

Oct 28, 2024

Dattatreya Hosabale, at the RSS meet, highlighted the importance of Hindu unity to combat societal divisions. He cautioned against discrimination based on language or caste, linking unity to broader societal peace and safety amidst rising divisive forces.

AMN / WEB DESK

In his address during the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) national meet, General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale emphasised the “need for Hindu unity” to “combat divisive forces within society”. His remarks followed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s “batengey toh katengey” (divided we fall) slogan, which has been echoed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hosabale asserted that discrimination based on language, state, or caste could lead to societal decay. “If we discriminate/divide on the basis of language, state, upper and backward castes, then we will be decimated (Hum jaati, bhasha, prant agla-pitchda bhed se hum karengey toh hum katengey),” he warned, underlining the urgency for unity among Hindus. He stated, “The issue is of Hindu unity… when people forget the Hindu thought, they invite disaster.”

