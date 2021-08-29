In Mann Ki Baat, PM urges people to get vaccinated for COVID-19
Rocket hits near Kabul airport, kills child as US in final phase of pull out

WEB DESK

A rocket reportedly struck a neighbourhood in northwest of Kabul’s international airport Sunday as the US evacuation there winds down following the Taliban’s lightning takeover of the country, killing a child, an Afghan police chief said.

The attack comes as the United States winds down a historic airlift that saw tens of thousands evacuated from Kabul’s international airport, the scene of much of the chaos that engulfed the Afghan capital since the Taliban took over two weeks ago.

After an Islamic State affiliate’s suicide attack that killed over 180 people, the Taliban increased its security around the airfield as Britain ended its evacuation flights Saturday.

Meanwhile a Taliban spokesman says a US military airstrike has targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to target the Kabul international airport amid the American evacuation there.

Zabihullah Mujahid said in a message to journalists that the strike happened on Sunday.

