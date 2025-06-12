Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Retail Inflation Drops to 2.82% in May, Lowest Since Feb 2019

Jun 12, 2025

India’s retail inflation moderated to 2.82 percent in May from 3.16 percent in April, driven by significant easing in food prices. According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, it is the lowest year-on-year inflation after February, 2019. Meanwhile, inflation in rural areas softened to 2.59 percent and at 3.07 percent in urban regions.

The food inflation rate for the last month, based on the All India Consumer Food Price Index, is provisionally reported at 0.99 percent, the lowest since October 2021, and further down from 1.78 percent recorded in April. Corresponding food inflation rate for rural areas stood at 0.95 percent against 1.85 percent in the previous month. Also, food inflation rate for urban areas witnessed decline from 1.64 percent in April to 0.96 percent in May.

According to the Ministry, the significant decline in headline inflation and food inflation during the last month is mainly attributed to a decline in the inflation of pulses and products, vegetables, fruits, cereals and products, households goods and services, sugar and confectionery, egg and the favourable base effect.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Market June 12: Sensex Tumble Sharply Amid Global Uncertainty and F&O Expiry

Jun 12, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Fire on MV Wan Hai 503 Sparks Environmental Fears, ICG Rushes to Prevent Disaster

Jun 12, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India-Sweden partnership a model for mutual growth: Piyush Goyal

Jun 12, 2025

You missed

PRESS RELEASE

Sagtec Projects 92% Revenue Growth for FY2025

13 June 2025 2:11 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

बांग्लादेश में रवींद्रनाथ टैगोर के पुश्तैनी घर में तोड़फोड़, पर्यटकों की एंट्री पर रोक

13 June 2025 12:09 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UK PM turns down request to meet Muhammad Yunus during London visit to raise support asgainst Hasina Regime

13 June 2025 12:04 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Mob Vandalises Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral home in Bangladesh

13 June 2025 12:02 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!