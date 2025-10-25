Renowned Actor Satish Shah Passes Away

Last Updated on October 25, 2025 11:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

FAMOUS actor Satish Shah has passed away today. He was 74. According to CINTAA official Ashoke Pandit, the actor was battling kidney-related issues. He was rushed to Hinduja Hospital, where he breathed his last. Mr. Pandit informed that Shah’s last rites will be performed tomorrow.

Satish Shan was born on June 25, 1951, in Bombay. He graduated from St.Xavier’s college and later joined Film and Television Institute India in Pune.

His career spanned over four decades wherein he worked in theater, films, and television. He made his film debut with supporting roles in Hindi cinema during the late 1970s and 1980s.His sharp timing and nuanced performances in acting quickly caught the attention of industry insiders.

Satish Shah embarked on his acting journey in the 1970s, and gained recognition after Kundan Shah and Manjul Sinha’s sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi. He is also known for featuring in projects such as Umrao Jaan, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Hero No. 1, Main Hoon Na, and Fanaa, among others.

In an old interview, Satish Shah talked about how his looks became his drawback as he didn’t fit any of the bill in which actors were categorised.

He achieved cult status with his iconic performance in the 1983 film Jaane bhi do yaaro. He also starred in films such as Shakti, Hum aapke hai kaun, Hum saath saath hain, Main hoon na, kal ho naa ho, Fanaa, Om shanti om and others. On television, Shah’s role as Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is remembered as one of Indian TV’s most iconic comic performances.

Shah’s versatile performances in television and films earned him a special place in the hearts of audiences, and his passing marks a significant loss for Indian entertainment.