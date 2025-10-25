Navy Charts Future Course at Commanders’ Conference 2025

Last Updated on October 25, 2025 11:46 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The second edition of the biannual Naval Commanders’ Conference 2025 concluded yesterday in New Delhi. The three day conference which began on the 22nd of this month, served as a vital forum for the Naval Commanders to deliberate on issues of operational preparedness, maritime security, capability development, and Tri-Service integration. During the conference, five naval publications, such as the Regulations for Naval Armament Service, GeM Handbook, and the Foreign Cooperation Roadmap, were released. Additionally, a one-stop-solution portal ‘NIPUN’ (Naval Intellectual Portal for Unified Knowledge) was launched as an online aggregator of intellectual work of the naval fraternity in various domains.

