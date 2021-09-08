Chinese President appoints new commander General Wang Haijiang for PLA’s Western Theatre Command
Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel’s father arrested
Around 300 unaccompanied Afghan children evacuated from Kabul: UNICEF
Taliban form interim government; Mohammad Hasan Akhund to be PM, Baradar dy PM
08 Sep 2021

Relief for taxpayers, CBDT extends deadline to apply for settlement

In what appears to be a major relief for taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline for filing applications for tax settlement till September 30. This is applicable for the tax settlement applications that were to be filed for the period up to January 31 this year.

The taxpayers will also have the option to withdraw their applications within the specified time and intimate the assessing officer regarding any such withdrawal. To dispose of these pending settlement applications, the CBDT has constituted the Interim Board for Settlement, an official statement explained.

Here’s what the latest decision by the CBDT means, in five points:

The CBDT took the decision in order to provide relief to the taxpayers who were eligible to file the settlement application as of January 31, 2021, but were unable to do so due to the cessation of the ITSC vide Finance Act, 2021. Therefore, these applicants shall have the option to file their settlements before the newly constituted Interim Board by September 30.


However, the taxpayers who have already filed their respective tax settlement applications on or after February 1, 2021, in line with the directions of the high courts in several states shall not be required to do so again.


Moreover, these applicants are also not eligible to avail the option of withdrawing their settlement applications as per provisions of Section 245M of the ITSC vide Finance Act.


Thus, the taxpayers who can avail the benefits of the extended deadline need to fulfill these conditions – that they were eligible to file the tax settlement application before January 31, 2021, and that their relevant assessment proceedings were still pending as of the date of filing the application for settlement.


Notably, the Finance Act, 2021, amended the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, to provide that the Income Tax Settlement Commission (ITSC) shall cease to operate with effect from February 1, 2021.

SPORTS

Feeling of winning a Paralympic medal is slowly sinking in Archer Harvinder Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi Archer Harvinder Singh is still in a daze because the feeling that he is now a Paralympic ...

Top professional golfers for Rs 50 lakh prize money PGTI Players Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi Top professionals including Olympian Udayan Mane, defending champion Akshay Sharma, Rashi ...

US Open: Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev advance to men’s quarter-finals

In US Open Tennis Tournament, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev have advanced to the men’s quarter-finals. ...

خبرنامہ

طالبان نے نئی افغان حکومت کے قیام کا اعلان کر دیا, محمد حسن اخوند وزیراعظم ہونگے

NEWS DESK افغانستان میں طالبان نے نئی ملکی حکومت کے قیام کا اعل ...

ملا برادر نئی افغانستان حکومت کی قیادت کریں گے

طالبان ذرائع کا کہنا ہے کہ طالبان کے شریک بانی ملا برادر نئی ...

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

