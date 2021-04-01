Indian Army gifts one lakh doses of COVID -19 vaccines to Nepali Army
DGCA directs Airport authorities to enhance surveillance pertaining to COVID-19 protocols
Indian Navy to take part in French Naval Exercise in Bay of Bengal
Dr Harsh Vardhan urge people to come forward for vaccination
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Apr 2021 08:18:36      انڈین آواز

Relief for Indian IT Professionals as US allows H-1B visa ban to expire

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The U.S. ban on foreign workers visa, specially H-1B has expired. US President Joe Biden allowed the ban notification issued by his predecessor Donald Trump to expire as its validity lapsed yesterday. This is being considered a big relief for thousands of Indian IT professionals.

Former US President Donald Trump had issued a proclamation in June last year suspending entry to the US of applicants for several temporary or non-immigrant visa categories, including H-1B.

The ban was extended to March 31, 2021. Trump had said, that an extension is needed as the pandemic continued to disrupt American’s lives, and high levels of unemployment and job loss and serious economic challenges to workers across the US.

President Biden did not issue a fresh proclamation for the ban on H-1B visas to continue after March 31.He had promised to lift the suspension on H-1B visas, saying Trump’s immigration policies were cruel.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Manpreet to lead 22-member Indian Hockey Team for Argentina Tour

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Experienced midfielder  Manpreet Singh will lead the 22-member Indian  Hoc ...

Motorsport; Jehan begins 2021 F2 season on a high note, clinches second position

AMN Bahrain India’s racing star Jehan Daruvala began his 2021 FIA Formula 2 Championship campaign on a st ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz