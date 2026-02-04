RBI directs Banks to remain open on 31st March for govt transactions

Last Updated on February 4, 2026 12:56 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The Reserve Bank has directed all banks to keep all their branches, dealing with government business, open for public on 31st March, 2026 so as to account for all the Government transactions relating to receipts and payments in the Financial Year 2025-26 itself.

The directions were issued this evening based on the Union Government’s request as 31st March, the last day of financial year 2025-26 is a public holiday on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

Hence, in order to ensure that all government transactions are accounted for within the current financial year, banks dealing with government transactions will have to keep their branches open. Banks have been further directed to give due publicity about the availability of the above banking services on this day.