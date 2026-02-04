The Indian Awaaz

Rabi crop sowing covers over 676 lakh hectares across country till January

Feb 4, 2026

Rabi crop sowing has covered over 676 lakh hectares across the country as of the 30th January. The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has said that Rabi sowing has seen strong growth this season, with the total area rising by 15 lakh hectares compared to last year. Wheat has been sown over 335 lakh hectares, while rice covers 45 lakh hectares. Pulses have also recorded an increase, with sowing over 139 lakh hectares, up from 134 lakh hectares during the same period last year. The progress report released by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare says that Shri Anna and Coarse Cereals were sown on 61 lakh hectares. The area sown with Oilseeds crossed over 97 lakh hectares.

