Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI Deputy Governor Warns Against Excessive Borrowing & Market Euphoria

Feb 22, 2025

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Rajeshwar Rao has raised concern over excessive borrowing in unsecured loans and the euphoria in derivative capital markets. Mr. Rao said this while addressing the 2nd Annual Conference on Macroeconomics, Banking, and Finance in Mumbai Friday. The conference was jointly organised by IIM Kozhikode and the National Stock Exchange.

The RBI Deputy Governor said the temptation of short-term gains can easily overshadow the long-term financial security of individuals. He pointed out that while RBI, along with other financial sector regulators, is taking steps to educate the customers, financial sector entities also need to shoulder part of the responsibility. Mr. Rao said that financial entities have a duty to ensure that customers fully understand the risks associated with leveraged products and speculative investing.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Forex Reserves Dip by $2.54 Billion After 3 Weeks of Growth: RBI

Feb 22, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Asian Markets Rally; European Indices Trade in Green

Feb 21, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

US Stocks Slip Amid Tariff Concerns

Feb 21, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

India Falls to Germany 0-4 in FIH Pro League Clash

22 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Champions Trophy: India outclass Bangladesh by 6 wickets in Group A clash

22 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Forex Reserves Dip by $2.54 Billion After 3 Weeks of Growth: RBI

22 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI Deputy Governor Warns Against Excessive Borrowing & Market Euphoria

22 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!