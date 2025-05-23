Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI Approves Record Rs 2.68 Lakh Crore Surplus Transfer to Centre for FY2024-25

May 23, 2025

The Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved a record transfer of over 2.68 lakh crore rupees as surplus to the Central Government for the financial year 2024-25. The decision was taken during a board meeting chaired by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra in Mumbai.

The Board also reviewed the domestic and global economic landscape and approved the RBI’s Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year. The surplus was calculated under the revised Economic Capital Framework, which now mandates maintaining the Contingent Risk Buffer between 5.50 per cent and 7.50 per cent of the central bank’s balance sheet.

For 2024-25, the CRB has been increased to 7.50 per cent. This marks the highest-ever dividend transfer by the RBI, aimed at bolstering government finances amid ongoing economic challenges.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Defies Global FDI Slump, Trails Only China and Brazil in Attracting Capital – World Bank

Jun 16, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade June 16: Markets Rebound Sharply; Sensex Jumps 678 Points, Nifty Nears 25,000

Jun 16, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Calm Before the Storm? India’s Inflation Eases, But Oil and Conflict May Upend Outlook

Jun 16, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!